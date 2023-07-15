VIDEO: Tourist secretly follows girlfriend from U.S. to Kenya to propose

In a heartwarming tale that unfolded against the stunning backdrop of Kenya's magnificent Masai Mara, Mantas Zvinas orchestrated a secret proposal to his beloved girlfriend, Steph Currie.

The plot

While Steph was leading a thrilling Safari trip in the sprawling plains of the Masai Mara, little did she know that Mantas had devised an intricate plan to join her and create a moment that would forever be etched in their memories.

Unbeknownst to Steph, Mantas embarked on a covert journey from New York to Kenya, cleverly disguising his true intentions by making her believe he was heading back to Mexico for work.

Arrival in Kenya

As Mantas arrived in Kenya, he enlisted the help of a group of skilled park rangers to track down Steph and her Safari crew.

The park rangers, armed with their expertise and a dash of creativity, devised a plan that would ensure Steph's surprise proposal would be truly unforgettable.

Their plan unfolded in the most unexpected way. Pretending to stumble upon a park violation committed by the drivers, the park rangers swiftly "arrested" them, handcuffed them, and insisted that the group leader, Steph, be brought down as well.

Steph found herself standing on the hood of the jeep, a mixture of confusion and amusement filling the air.

Big reveal

As the veil of mystery slowly lifted, a hidden Mantas emerged from his concealed spot, draped in a blanket.

The girls in Steph's jeep caught on to the plot, their laughter filling the African wilderness.

The anticipation reached its peak as Mantas turned Steph's attention towards him and, with bated breath, dropped down on one knee.

Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Masai Mara, with hyenas and giraffes witnessing this monumental moment, Steph said "Yes!" to Mantas's heartfelt proposal.

The adventure didn't end there. Mantas and Steph embarked on a journey of celebration, leaving the mesmerizing Masai Mara behind.

