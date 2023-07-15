The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

VIDEO: Tourist secretly follows girlfriend from U.S. to Kenya to propose

Denis Mwangi

After secretly following his girlfriend to Kenya, he hired Maasai Mara rangers to fake her arrest before popping the big question

Mantas Zvinas orchestrated a secret proposal to his beloved girlfriend, Steph Currie.
Mantas Zvinas orchestrated a secret proposal to his beloved girlfriend, Steph Currie.

Love knows no boundaries, and when it comes to grand gestures, fitness coach Mantas Zvinas certainly knows how to make a lasting impression.

In a heartwarming tale that unfolded against the stunning backdrop of Kenya's magnificent Masai Mara, Mantas Zvinas orchestrated a secret proposal to his beloved girlfriend, Steph Currie.

Mantas Zvinas proposes to his girlfriend Steph Currie in Maasai Mara
Mantas Zvinas proposes to his girlfriend Steph Currie in Maasai Mara Mantas Zvinas proposes to his girlfriend Steph Currie in Maasai Mara Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

While Steph was leading a thrilling Safari trip in the sprawling plains of the Masai Mara, little did she know that Mantas had devised an intricate plan to join her and create a moment that would forever be etched in their memories.

Unbeknownst to Steph, Mantas embarked on a covert journey from New York to Kenya, cleverly disguising his true intentions by making her believe he was heading back to Mexico for work.

As Mantas arrived in Kenya, he enlisted the help of a group of skilled park rangers to track down Steph and her Safari crew.

The park rangers, armed with their expertise and a dash of creativity, devised a plan that would ensure Steph's surprise proposal would be truly unforgettable.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 best places to propose to your girlfriend

Their plan unfolded in the most unexpected way. Pretending to stumble upon a park violation committed by the drivers, the park rangers swiftly "arrested" them, handcuffed them, and insisted that the group leader, Steph, be brought down as well.

Steph found herself standing on the hood of the jeep, a mixture of confusion and amusement filling the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the veil of mystery slowly lifted, a hidden Mantas emerged from his concealed spot, draped in a blanket.

The girls in Steph's jeep caught on to the plot, their laughter filling the African wilderness.

The anticipation reached its peak as Mantas turned Steph's attention towards him and, with bated breath, dropped down on one knee.

Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Masai Mara, with hyenas and giraffes witnessing this monumental moment, Steph said "Yes!" to Mantas's heartfelt proposal.

The adventure didn't end there. Mantas and Steph embarked on a journey of celebration, leaving the mesmerizing Masai Mara behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

They sought refuge in a private Glamping hotel for the night, basking in the serenity of their love. The following day, they flew to Toronto, where they were welcomed by their loved ones, ready to share in their joyous news.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Tourist secretly follows girlfriend from U.S. to Kenya to propose

VIDEO: Tourist secretly follows girlfriend from U.S. to Kenya to propose

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

Bebe Cool's son welcomes bouncing baby girl amid father-son bonding

Bebe Cool's son welcomes bouncing baby girl amid father-son bonding

Nyce Wanjeri & husband Leting welcome their 1st child together

Nyce Wanjeri & husband Leting welcome their 1st child together

5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams

5 surprisingly dangerous dog breeds that will haunt your dreams

The microwave is a lifesaver now, but it was invented by mistake

The microwave is a lifesaver now, but it was invented by mistake

Ladies, here are 5 ways to spot a romance scammer

Ladies, here are 5 ways to spot a romance scammer

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Wizkid spotted in the same jeans

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Wizkid spotted in the same jeans

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teach your child these important life skills [Pinterest]

5 practical life skills every parent must teach their child

Signs your man is narcissistic and controlling [istockphoto]

Ladies, here are 5 signs your man is narcissistic and controlling

Bebe Cool's son welcomes bouncing baby girl amid father-son bonding/Instagram

Bebe Cool's son welcomes bouncing baby girl amid father-son bonding

How to avoid a romance scammer [mfame.guru]

Ladies, here are 5 ways to spot a romance scammer