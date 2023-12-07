The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nelly and Ashanti expecting first child after rekindling their on-and-off love life

Selorm Tali

Reports indicate that Ashanti and her partner, fellow music star Nelly, are expecting their first child together.

While representatives for both artists have not commented on the news, speculations began when the couple attended an event in St. Louis, Nelly's hometown. A video from TMZ captured a moment where Ashanti and Nelly were seen affectionately touching Ashanti's stomach.

If the rumors are true, this would mark Ashanti's first pregnancy and Nelly's third child. Nelly, 49, has two grown children, Chanelle and Cornell Haynes III, from his previous relationship with Channetta Valentine. The couple had an intermittent relationship for nearly 11 years before officially splitting in 2013.

In a September interview with Rasheeda from "Love and Hip Hop" on her "Boss Moves" TV show, Nelly addressed the renewed rumours about their relationship, confirming that they were back on good terms.

He mentioned that their reconciliation was not planned but seemed to be a result of time and distance, allowing them to get to a better place in their relationship. As of now, neither Nelly nor Ashanti's representatives have provided official comments on the reported pregnancy.

