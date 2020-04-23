Some baby names are cute but so common that you might not want to give them to your baby. If the uniqueness of the baby's name matters to you, you still have so many options to choose from.

Check out this list of some names that are not so common and their meanings:

Baby boy names and their meanings

Leo – lion/brave Elias – Jehovah is God Charlie – free man Jason - healer Rey - king Gabriel – God is my strength Rowan – little red head Eli - uplifted Israel – he who struggles with God Leonard – lion/brave

Common baby names we don't want to hear in 2020

Baby girl names and their meanings