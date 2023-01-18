Gender reveal: Nicholas Kioko & Wambo Ashley expecting twin boys [Photos]

The couple found out the gender of the unborn twins in a lavish gender-reveal party hosted on Monday.

"I'm so happy, I can hardly believe it," an emotional Wambo stated minutes after discovering she'll soon be a mom to two sons.

Invited guests went on to share their congratulatory messages with the couple.

Who is YouTuber Nicholas Kioko?

Nicholas has paved his way into digital content creation over the years, having originally picked a career in journalism.

He narrates that he started off as a pedicurist in Machakos County to make a living.

As a content creator, fortunes changed for Nicholas after he featured a young comedian boy from Kisii County in a skit.

Nicholas recounts that getting Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan to feature on the skit changed his career.

“The young comedian was coming to Nairobi for interviews and I told Presenter Ali I wanted a different kind of interview with him. So I asked Lulu Hassan if I could call her and allow the young man to say hello to her which we did,” Kioko narrated. The video has received over 1.8 million views since it was posted.

Kioko attributes his success to the video pointing out that he went from 9,300 subscribers on YouTube to 100,000 subscribers within three weeks of posting it.