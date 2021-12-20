RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

TV Girl Shiksha Arora weds fiancé in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations to the newlyweds

Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]

Media Personality and KBC news anchor Shiksha Arora is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with her fiancé Salman Manji in a beautiful Indian wedding.

Recommended articles

Shiksha and Manji tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by their family members and close friends.

Moments captured from beautiful ceremony were later shared on social media (Instagram), by their friends, with Shiksha re-posting most of the updates via her Insta-stories.

Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Engagement

Shiksha and Salman got engaged on 1st January, 2020 during a Baecation in South Africa.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ms Arora announced her new status saying that, “He asked and I said yes”

She went on to thank her boyfriend (Now husband) Salman Manji for making her the happiest woman and for making January 1, 2020 a special day of her life.

“He asked and I said yes ❤️🙂 Shit just got real, like diamond kinda real!!! 💍 Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world & for the most special day of my life! I can’t wait to annoy you for the rest of our lives ☺️ Let’s start with forever now shall we @salman_manji ? 🙂 01.01.2020 👫 #SHIKSMAN Starting the decade engaged,” wrote Ms Arora.

Photos from Arora’s wedding

Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]
Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Shiksha Arora weds fiancé Salman Manji in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Is it okay to go through your partner’s phone? 4 things to know if you're tempted

Is it okay to go through your partner’s phone? 4 things to know if you're tempted

TV Girl Shiksha Arora weds fiancé in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]

TV Girl Shiksha Arora weds fiancé in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]

Kenya voted as best safari destination in the world

Kenya voted as best safari destination in the world

Corazon Kwamboka outlines the challenges of being a young mum

Corazon Kwamboka outlines the challenges of being a young mum

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Good sex, bad relationship: Why is this a dating combo many can't resist?

Good sex, bad relationship: Why is this a dating combo many can't resist?

Jennifer Lopez is ‘pissed’ about Ben Affleck dissing Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is ‘pissed’ about Ben Affleck dissing Jennifer Garner

Story behind how Gina Din met her husband, a fighter jet pilot [Video]

Story behind how Gina Din met her husband, a fighter jet pilot [Video]

Natural Hair Girl: How to make deep conditioners at home

Natural Hair Girl: How to make deep conditioners at home