TV Girl Shiksha Arora weds fiancé in beautiful Indian Ceremony [Photos]

Shiksha and Manji tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by their family members and close friends.

Moments captured from beautiful ceremony were later shared on social media (Instagram), by their friends, with Shiksha re-posting most of the updates via her Insta-stories.

Engagement

Shiksha and Salman got engaged on 1st January, 2020 during a Baecation in South Africa.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ms Arora announced her new status saying that, “He asked and I said yes”

She went on to thank her boyfriend (Now husband) Salman Manji for making her the happiest woman and for making January 1, 2020 a special day of her life.

“He asked and I said yes ❤️🙂 Shit just got real, like diamond kinda real!!! 💍 Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world & for the most special day of my life! I can’t wait to annoy you for the rest of our lives ☺️ Let’s start with forever now shall we @salman_manji ? 🙂 01.01.2020 👫 #SHIKSMAN Starting the decade engaged,” wrote Ms Arora.

Photos from Arora’s wedding

