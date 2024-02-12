Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

Well, fret not, because we've got the scoop on how to sniff out those gold diggers and find true love amidst the green.

The Spending Test

Take a closer look at how your partner behaves when it comes to spending money.

Couple in love with each other

Are they always suggesting lavish dates and expensive gifts, but conveniently forget their wallet when it's time to foot the bill?

If they seem more interested in your cash flow than your company, it might be time to raise an eyebrow.

The 'Borrower' Syndrome

Does your sweetheart always seem to need a loan? Whether it's for rent, shopping sprees, or that new iPhone they just have to have, pay attention to how often they come knocking on your financial door.

If they're more interested in your money than your affection, it's time to hit pause and reassess the situation.

The MIA Factor

When times are tough, who sticks around? If your partner suddenly goes MIA when the going gets tough financially, it could be a red flag.

True love means being there for each other through thick and thin, not just when the bank account is flush with cash.

The Test of Time

Take a trip down memory lane and think back to when you first started dating.

Did your partner show genuine interest in you as a person, or were they more focused on the perks that came with being your boo?

If their affections seemed to wane as your wallet emptied, it might be time to reassess the relationship.

The Gift of Gab

Listen closely to the words your partner chooses when talking about your relationship. Do they constantly mention your material possessions or financial status, or do they express genuine admiration and affection for who you are as a person?

If it's the former, it might be time to have a heart-to-heart about what truly matters in a relationship.

The Money Talks

Don't shy away from having open and honest conversations about finances with your partner.

If they're truly in it for the love and not the loot, they'll be more than willing to discuss money matters without feeling awkward or defensive.

The Gut Check

Last but not least, trust your gut instincts. Deep down, you probably already know whether your partner's love is genuine or just a facade.

Listen to that inner voice and don't ignore any nagging doubts or suspicions.

So there you have it, folks! Keep these handy tips in mind as you navigate the murky waters of love and money.

Remember, true love is priceless, and anyone more interested in your bank balance than your heart might not be worth your time. Stay savvy, stay smart, and above all, stay true to yourself!