Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

Lynet Okumu

True love is priceless, and anyone more interested in your bank balance than your heart might not be worth your time: So use these signs to stay savvy & smart!

couple
couple

Hey there, lovebirds and money-makers! Ever find yourself wondering if your partner is truly head over heels for you, or if they're just eyeing that fat bank account of yours?

Well, fret not, because we've got the scoop on how to sniff out those gold diggers and find true love amidst the green.

Take a closer look at how your partner behaves when it comes to spending money.

Couple in love with each other [Credit: Morsa/Images Getty]
Couple in love with each other [Credit: Morsa/Images Getty] Couple in love with each other [Credit: Morsa/Images Getty] Pulse Nigeria

Are they always suggesting lavish dates and expensive gifts, but conveniently forget their wallet when it's time to foot the bill?

If they seem more interested in your cash flow than your company, it might be time to raise an eyebrow.

Does your sweetheart always seem to need a loan? Whether it's for rent, shopping sprees, or that new iPhone they just have to have, pay attention to how often they come knocking on your financial door.

If they're more interested in your money than your affection, it's time to hit pause and reassess the situation.

The happy couple on vacation
The happy couple on vacation Pulse

When times are tough, who sticks around? If your partner suddenly goes MIA when the going gets tough financially, it could be a red flag.

True love means being there for each other through thick and thin, not just when the bank account is flush with cash.

Take a trip down memory lane and think back to when you first started dating.

Did your partner show genuine interest in you as a person, or were they more focused on the perks that came with being your boo?

If their affections seemed to wane as your wallet emptied, it might be time to reassess the relationship.

Happy couple
Happy couple Pulse Ghana
Listen closely to the words your partner chooses when talking about your relationship. Do they constantly mention your material possessions or financial status, or do they express genuine admiration and affection for who you are as a person?

If it's the former, it might be time to have a heart-to-heart about what truly matters in a relationship.

Don't shy away from having open and honest conversations about finances with your partner.

If they're truly in it for the love and not the loot, they'll be more than willing to discuss money matters without feeling awkward or defensive.

A happy couple
A happy couple Pulse Live Kenya

Last but not least, trust your gut instincts. Deep down, you probably already know whether your partner's love is genuine or just a facade.

Listen to that inner voice and don't ignore any nagging doubts or suspicions.

So there you have it, folks! Keep these handy tips in mind as you navigate the murky waters of love and money.

Remember, true love is priceless, and anyone more interested in your bank balance than your heart might not be worth your time. Stay savvy, stay smart, and above all, stay true to yourself!

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

