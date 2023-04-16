Singer Stephen Kasolo weds lover in beautiful affair[Photos]

The couple's big day was nothing short of spectacular, with every detail carefully planned and executed to perfection.

From the stunning wedding gown worn by the bride to the groom's stylish yellow suit with black details, every aspect of the wedding was visually impressive.

Grace looked radiant in her shimmery white gown, and her hair and makeup were on point. Stephen, on the other hand, was dapper in his unique and bold suit, complete with a freshly shaved head.

The couple's big day was invite-only, and it was held at Karen, one of Nairobi's most exclusive neighborhoods.

Clips and videos shared online by guests who attended the wedding showcased a vibrant and gorgeous ceremony. The guests were treated to an unforgettable celebration filled with laughter, music, and dance.

Among those that attended the event include Music Copyright Society of Kenya, Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua, State House Director of Coordination Bonnie Musambi, David Osiany and his wife Syombua Osiany among others.

Congratulating the newly weds, Bonnie Musambi wished the newly weds love and happiness.

"I had the privilege to attend Stephen Kasolo Kitole 's wedding, in the company of my wife Betty Musambi Official at Karen, Nairobi. Kasolo has married his long-time girlfriend, Grace Muendo. We wish them love, happiness, and God's grace," Musambi said.

The same was shared by Ezekiel Mutua who prayed for blessings on the new union.

"Congratulations Steve & Grace. May God bless your marriage and cause you to prosper in every possible way," Mutua said.

Below are more photos from the wedding:

