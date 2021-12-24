RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Socialite Huddah Monroe ready to be a Mother if paid Sh113 million [Screenshot]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I’m selling my womb - Shouts Huddah Monroe

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe

Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has disclosed that she is ready to be a mother if the man yearning to have kids with her is ready to part with a whooping Sh113, 150, 000 ($1, 000, 000).

Recommended articles

“I’m selling my womb. Lol! $1, 000, 000 (Sh113, 150, 000) to be your baby momma. Child support we shall agree while we fu*king to conceive,” said Huddah Monroe.

In 2020, Ms Monroe confessed that she will never keep a broke man’s baby, no matter the circumstances.

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

In an insta story, the Huddah Cosmetics CEO stated that she couldn't keep a broke man's baby because that would be bringing an idiot into this world knowingly.

She even wondered why ladies get pregnant for such men .

“Deez niggaz can only afford weed and d*** and y’all having babies for dem? Id abort that child with my pinkie! No cap! F*** ya opinion!i’m not about to bring an idiot into this world knowingly! God Forbid!" read Huddah's insta story.

Adding that; “I don’t mind people being broke. I’ve been there and I don’t mind having broke friends. I hate when broke people act rich. Nigga act your wage,".

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate update, the controversial socialite said that she will never break up with a man she is dating simply because he cheated.

“I will never break up with a man for cheating! LOL! Stingy, yes, I’m done. Day 1! Bye! Bye was nice to meet you” stated Huddah Monroe.

The Huddah Cosmetics Boss, went ahead to advise her over 2 million Instagram followers to always focus on what makes them happy and ignore other people’s opinions.

“In life Always so what makes you happy! Fuck what anybody think.” Wrote Ms Monroe.

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

Huddah who is never afraid to speak her mind, has been making bold statements over time, without the fear of being judged by the society.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rapper Rosa Ree weds high school sweetheart in colorful wedding [Photos]

Rapper Rosa Ree weds high school sweetheart in colorful wedding [Photos]

Socialite Huddah Monroe ready to be a Mother if paid Sh113 million [Screenshot]

Socialite Huddah Monroe ready to be a Mother if paid Sh113 million [Screenshot]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Zari Hassan treats fans to stunning holiday photos with her children [Photos]

Zari Hassan treats fans to stunning holiday photos with her children [Photos]

5 tips on how not to gain holiday weight

5 tips on how not to gain holiday weight

Vera lectures critics days after revealing Asia's face for the first time [Screenshot]

Vera lectures critics days after revealing Asia's face for the first time [Screenshot]

Violetta Ngina & Morris Mwangi struggle with parenthood as 'Baba Twins' premieres

Violetta Ngina & Morris Mwangi struggle with parenthood as 'Baba Twins' premieres

DIY Recipes: How to make Potato bread

DIY Recipes: How to make Potato bread

3 best things to do if your partner is not ready for marriage yet

3 best things to do if your partner is not ready for marriage yet