Socialite and businesswoman Huddah Monroe has disclosed that she is ready to be a mother if the man yearning to have kids with her is ready to part with a whooping Sh113, 150, 000 ($1, 000, 000).
Socialite Huddah Monroe ready to be a Mother if paid Sh113 million [Screenshot]
I’m selling my womb - Shouts Huddah Monroe
“I’m selling my womb. Lol! $1, 000, 000 (Sh113, 150, 000) to be your baby momma. Child support we shall agree while we fu*king to conceive,” said Huddah Monroe.
In 2020, Ms Monroe confessed that she will never keep a broke man’s baby, no matter the circumstances.
In an insta story, the Huddah Cosmetics CEO stated that she couldn't keep a broke man's baby because that would be bringing an idiot into this world knowingly.
She even wondered why ladies get pregnant for such men .
“Deez niggaz can only afford weed and d*** and y’all having babies for dem? Id abort that child with my pinkie! No cap! F*** ya opinion!i’m not about to bring an idiot into this world knowingly! God Forbid!" read Huddah's insta story.
Adding that; “I don’t mind people being broke. I’ve been there and I don’t mind having broke friends. I hate when broke people act rich. Nigga act your wage,".
In a separate update, the controversial socialite said that she will never break up with a man she is dating simply because he cheated.
“I will never break up with a man for cheating! LOL! Stingy, yes, I’m done. Day 1! Bye! Bye was nice to meet you” stated Huddah Monroe.
The Huddah Cosmetics Boss, went ahead to advise her over 2 million Instagram followers to always focus on what makes them happy and ignore other people’s opinions.
“In life Always so what makes you happy! Fuck what anybody think.” Wrote Ms Monroe.
Huddah who is never afraid to speak her mind, has been making bold statements over time, without the fear of being judged by the society.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke