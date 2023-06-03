Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]

The grand event took place on June 1, at the magnificent Al Husseinieh Palace, where guests from around the world gathered to witness this momentous occasion.

As a distinguished guest, Kenyatta attendance highlighted the strong ties between him and the family King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.

Uhuru Kenyatta graces Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan & Rajwa Alseif's royal wedding on June 1 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding ceremony was a breathtaking affair, with the opulent Al Husseinieh Palace serving as a symbolic venue. The princes parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania also got married at the same location in 1993.

The groom's wedding suit drew inspiration from his father's attire on his own special day, with the sleeves serving as a tribute to the enduring style of King Abdullah II and King Abdullah I.

The bride stole the show after arriving in a custom made 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Rajwa donned a bespoke white silk crepe gown with long sleeves, featuring an elegant asymmetric neckline and a gracefully draped bodice.

The gown, created by Elie Saab Haute Couture, was beautifully complemented by a diamond tiara and a sweeping veil, completing her stunning ensemble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bride Rajwa Al Saif arrives in a vintage 1968 Rolls Royce Phantom V Pulse Live Kenya

The regal atmosphere was further enhanced by the presence of distinguished guests, including royalty, and prominent figures from around the world such as Prince William & Kate Middleton as well as US First Lady Jill Biden.

The union between Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdallah II and Miss Rajwah Khalid Alseif symbolized a coming together of two families and cultures, embodying the spirit of harmony and love.

More Photos of the wedding

Queen Rania and Rajwa Al Saif during the royal wedding on June 1, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding on June 1, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif sit during the wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan on June 1, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya