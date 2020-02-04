We are counting days to this year's Valentine’s day. This year, how about getting a little bit more creative. I am talking about the gifts you get for your loved one. Maybe get something that’s more thoughtful and non-cliché instead of the usual flowers and chocolate?

Now you are wondering what on earth you can gift your girlfriend apart from the big bouquet of flowers? If you are still worried that you are running out of time, this list of Valentine’s day gift ideas for your girlfriend will make your work easier:

1. Heart-shaped pizza

Pizza for Valentine's day (USA Today)

Instead of the ordinary pizza, get a special heart-shaped one specially made for her. But only if she is crazy about pizzas.

2. Customized ‘x things I love about you’ journal

On the customized journal, you can list 50 things you love about your girlfriend. It’s an inexpensive way to express your love for her and she will appreciate it.

3. Couple massage treat

Massage gif (GIFER)

Instead of paying for her to go for a massage with her girlfriends, go together and enjoy a couple’s massage on Valentine’s day.

4. Custom name jewellery

This could be a bracelet, earrings or necklace customized with her name or one of your sweet or crazy pet names.

5. Couple’s vibrator

Couple's sex toy (Diva's Closet)

This is only ideal for more adventurous couples who don’t mind trying out new things. A couple’s vibrator works for both of you and can be controlled by your partner even if you are in a long-distance relationship.

6. A book she has always wanted

Does your girl always talk about that book she can’t wait to read? Go ahead and be the one to get it for her.

7. Couple dance classes

Dance gif (Photobucket)

Imagine how fun it would be going for salsa classes with your babe? Sign up for those classes and start out on Valentine’s day.

8. Romantic getaway

A couple happily holding hands at the beach

We all love getaways and your girlfriend will no doubt love to have one as a treat on 14th February. Make sure it’s as memorable as possible.

9. A photo album with your memories

Collect all your memories together in one album and gift it to her. It shows how much you value each of those moments you have had together.

10. Take them for a scenic road trip

Road trips (augharena)

Who doesn’t love road trips especially when it’s a road trip to some scenic place you have never been to before?