Seriously, women are tired of being asked when they are planning to have a child. You may only be genuinely concerned but unless you are really close to the person, you shouldn’t go asking anyone such a personal question.

There are several reasons that a woman might not be having a baby yet even though all her agemates have children. So that you don’t go asking again, check out these reasons as to why you need to stop asking women this annoying question:

1. She might have lost the child

Now, not everyone will go saying that they had a miscarriage or stillbirth. And because you don’t know if the woman in question is till healing from several miscarriages, just don’t ask this question. People go through so much and you will only be breaking her more by asking her when she is having a baby.

2. She just won’t conceive

Maybe this woman has been married for what seems like forever and is yet to have a child. Still, that’s no reason enough to ask her about babies. People are really struggling to conceive. Some have sought all sorts of treatments and nothing has worked for them. Blocked fallopian tubes, fibroids and unexplained infertility could all be possible reasons as to why that woman is yet to have a child. Before you open your mouth, remember conception is not easy for everyone. Okay?

3. Endometriosis is real

Heard of endometriosis? This monster is so real and some women can’t conceive because of it. Apart from causing painful periods, it can also rob one of their fertility. So again, shh!

4. The relationship is not right for a baby

Relationships are tough and a couple might feel like it’s not the right time to bring a child in the picture. For instance, a couple who always fight or is currently undergoing therapy might choose to make things right before conceiving.

5. She is not ready to have a baby

Yes, having a baby needs you to be prepared not just financially but also emotionally. If she feels like it’s not the right time for her to have a baby due to financial problems, let her be. You also do not know if this woman went through a traumatic experience as a child and as a result is still afraid of bringing a baby in this world.

Solution? Simply don’t ask. This question is hurtful especially if the woman has some issues that she is dealing with. Don’t pressure her for no reason.