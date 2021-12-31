Willis Raburu pays tribute to late Adana daughter in emotional post

In his tribute, Raburu confessed that he misses and thinks about his late daughter daily.

“Happy 2nd birthday Adana. My angel. I think of you each time, I have. I miss you and your beautiful face. I will never forget it as I spent that time with you in the cold room and not even my kiss would bring you back! I guess that’s only in fairy tales.

“😔💔🥲 I should have been celebrating your milestones but instead I sit here jealous of the angels because they get to experience you each day,” reads Willis Raburu’s tribute in part.

He went on to state that it’s always hard for him to choose between mourning or celebrating her whenever a year passes.

“It’s always a tough day because I donno whether to celebrate a new year or mourn you. I know you would have wanted us to celebrate you and so here I am. Make a lot of noise in heaven today let them know who your parents are! 🤣😢 I love you. Mommy and daddy will love you forever and always! 🙏🏾💔❤️😇,” he added.

Father of two

In August, Willis Raburu issued a statement requesting media outlets and blogs to address him as a father of two whenever they are making reference to the number of kids he has.

The 10/10 host made it clear that just because his daughter passed on, that doesn’t stop him from being a father of two. He noted that he has always been addressed as a new father or father of one, something he said is not factual.

“It has however come to my attention while reading some of them that I am constantly referred to as a “Father of One” This however is not the case. As many of you know I lost my daughter Adana. For those who have gone through such loss, you know that it Never leaves You” Raburu said.

Raburu and Marya Prude Ngami split up soon after the death of their daughter, Adana, in January 2020, with his now ex-wife moving out of their marital home.