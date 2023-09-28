Ruto spotted wearing Sh7.7M Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch

President Ruto wore the timepiece during the Nairobi International Trade Fair at ASK Grounds, Nairobi.

The luxury Octo Finissimo Automatic watch features an 18-karat rose gold case and bracelet.

The watch's face reveals a brown lacquered dial, featuring a sunray finish defined by straight lines radiating from the center, mirroring the rays of the sun as they extend towards the edges.

President William Ruto was spotted wearing a Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch. Pulse Live Kenya

The watch was launched in September 2022, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Bulgari boutique in the United States.

The watch is priced at Sh7,714,000 including taxes, making it a luxury item that only a few can afford.

It is incredibly thin, with a thickness of just 1.8mm, making it one of the thinnest watches in the world.

Many wealthy people love designer watches for their investment value, limited supply, status symbol, functionality, and personal preference.

President William Ruto during Nairobi International Trade Fair as ASK Grounds on September 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

3 Stefano Ricci fashion pieces Ruto owns that are worth a combined Sh756K

President Ruto owns a Stefano Ricci belt worth a staggering Sh392,000.

The belt is made from the finest quality materials, showcasing the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

On separate occasions, he was also spotted in Stefano Ricci silk dress shirts that go for Sh182,000 each.

The shirts, known for their impeccable tailoring and luxurious fabrics, add an additional touch of elegance to the president's outfit.

President William Ruto wearing handmade Stefano Ricci crocodile leather belt Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt Pulse Live Kenya

