The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

3 Stefano Ricci fashion pieces Ruto owns that are worth a combined Sh756K

Denis Mwangi

Stefano Ricci is emerging as a go-to fashion brand for President William Ruto

President William Ruto attends a church service at Christ Church Cathedral, Kakamega County on June 18, 2023
President William Ruto attends a church service at Christ Church Cathedral, Kakamega County on June 18, 2023

President William Ruto made a stylish fashion statement as he stepped out in a luxurious Stefano Ricci belt worth a staggering Sh392,000 ($2,800).

President Ruto was seen wearing the handmade crocodile leather belt during the 8th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day in Meru County on Saturday, June 17.

On Sunday in Kakamega, he was again spotted donning the belt which features the SR Stefano Ricci logo which some Kenyans thought was an acronym for Samoei Ruto.

President William Ruto wearing handmade Stefano Ricci crocodile leather belt
President William Ruto wearing handmade Stefano Ricci crocodile leather belt President William Ruto wearing handmade Stefano Ricci crocodile leather belt Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Stefano Ricci is renowned for crafting exquisite and high-end fashion pieces, and the Sh392,000 belt worn by President Ruto is no exception.

READ: 5 tips to make you look more powerful in suit

The belt is made from the finest quality materials, showcasing the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

It's sleek design and impeccable finish complemented President Ruto's sophisticated style.

This is not the first time President Ruto has been seen wearing Stefano Ricci attire.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt
President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt Pulse Live Kenya

On two recent occasions, he was also spotted in Stefano Ricci silk dress shirts that go for Sh182,000 each.

The belt and two shirts are worth a combined Sh756,540 ($5,400).

The shirts, known for their impeccable tailoring and luxurious fabrics, add an additional touch of elegance to the president's outfit.

President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt
President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

His predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta was also a fan of the Italian fashion brand.

A president's sartorial choices are not just about fashion; they also hold significance in the political arena.

READ: CS Murkomen oozes style with his Sh2M watch & Sh150K pen

By carefully selecting his attire, he conveys a sense of authority, professionalism, and attention to detail, traits that are highly valued in the political realm.

President Ruto has also taken a liking for Kaunda suits, named after former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.

ADVERTISEMENT
President Ruto during his recent visit to Djibouti.
President Ruto during his recent visit to Djibouti. Pulse Live Kenya

The Kaunda suits feature a single-breasted design, three buttons, narrow lapels, short sleeves, and patch pockets on the front of a safari jacket, paired with matching pants.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

3 health dangers of eating uncooked salt

3 health dangers of eating uncooked salt

3 Stefano Ricci fashion pieces Ruto owns that are worth a combined Sh756K

3 Stefano Ricci fashion pieces Ruto owns that are worth a combined Sh756K

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

3 ways to prevent your dyed hair from breaking

Story time redefined - Cadbury's gift of connection & wonder

Story time redefined - Cadbury's gift of connection & wonder

4 easy home remedies to treat boils

4 easy home remedies to treat boils

Foodie's Paradise: Exploring Baluba Restaurant's exquisite menu [PHOTOS]

Foodie's Paradise: Exploring Baluba Restaurant's exquisite menu [PHOTOS]

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of President William Ruto and former Zambia President Kenneth Kaunda

What Kenyans are saying about Ruto's new-found liking for Kaunda suits [Photos]