3 Stefano Ricci fashion pieces Ruto owns that are worth a combined Sh756K

President Ruto was seen wearing the handmade crocodile leather belt during the 8th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day in Meru County on Saturday, June 17.

On Sunday in Kakamega, he was again spotted donning the belt which features the SR Stefano Ricci logo which some Kenyans thought was an acronym for Samoei Ruto.

President William Ruto wearing handmade Stefano Ricci crocodile leather belt Pulse Live Kenya

Stefano Ricci is renowned for crafting exquisite and high-end fashion pieces, and the Sh392,000 belt worn by President Ruto is no exception.

The belt is made from the finest quality materials, showcasing the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail.

It's sleek design and impeccable finish complemented President Ruto's sophisticated style.

This is not the first time President Ruto has been seen wearing Stefano Ricci attire.

President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt Pulse Live Kenya

On two recent occasions, he was also spotted in Stefano Ricci silk dress shirts that go for Sh182,000 each.

The belt and two shirts are worth a combined Sh756,540 ($5,400).

The shirts, known for their impeccable tailoring and luxurious fabrics, add an additional touch of elegance to the president's outfit.

President William Ruto wearing a Stefano Ricci silk shirt Pulse Live Kenya

His predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta was also a fan of the Italian fashion brand.

A president's sartorial choices are not just about fashion; they also hold significance in the political arena.

By carefully selecting his attire, he conveys a sense of authority, professionalism, and attention to detail, traits that are highly valued in the political realm.

President Ruto has also taken a liking for Kaunda suits, named after former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.

Pulse Live Kenya