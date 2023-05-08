7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

While WhatsApp doesn't provide a direct feature to block group invitations and additions, there are some steps you can follow to achieve this.

In this step-by-step guide, i will walk you through the process of preventing your number from being added to WhatsApp groups.

Open WhatsApp settings

ADVERTISEMENT

Launch the WhatsApp application on your mobile device and tap on the "Settings" option. This can usually be found in the bottom right corner of the screen, represented by three dots or lines.

An illustration of WhatsApp 191554b5-a83b-43a3-90e1-19d1a7717dc7

Navigate to account settings

In the Settings menu, locate and tap on the "Account" option. This section contains various settings related to your WhatsApp account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access privacy settings

Within the Account settings, find and select the "Privacy" option. Privacy settings allow you to control who can see your profile information, statuses, and more.

Manage groups

Settings Scroll down in the Privacy settings until you find the "Groups" option. Tap on it to access the group-related privacy settings.

385a5168-c005-4b49-9171-5ba29f8a90e7

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose preferred option

WhatsApp provides three group privacy options to choose from:

Everyone - This allows anyone to add you to a group without any restrictions.

My Contacts - Only your contacts can add you to groups.

My Contacts Except... This option allows you to specify particular contacts who won't be able to add you to groups.

Select "My Contacts" or "My Contacts Except..."

ADVERTISEMENT

To block your number from being added to WhatsApp groups, select either the "My Contacts" or "My Contacts Except..." option, depending on your preference.

Choosing "My Contacts" ensures that only people in your contacts list can add you to groups. If you select "My Contacts Except...", you can then manually select specific contacts whom you want to exclude from adding you to groups.

Save & apply changes

After selecting the desired option, save the changes by tapping on the "Done" or "Save" button. WhatsApp will now enforce the chosen privacy setting for groups and prevent unauthorized additions.

pulse senegal

ADVERTISEMENT

By following these steps, you can effectively block your number from being added to WhatsApp groups, enhancing your privacy and control over group invitations.