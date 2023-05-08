The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

Lynet Okumu

Here is a 7-step guide on how you can block your number from unwanted whatsApp group additions

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions
7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

Blocking your number from being added to a WhatsApp group can be helpful if you want to maintain privacy, avoid unnecessary notifications, or prevent your contact information from being shared with unknown individuals.

While WhatsApp doesn't provide a direct feature to block group invitations and additions, there are some steps you can follow to achieve this.

In this step-by-step guide, i will walk you through the process of preventing your number from being added to WhatsApp groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launch the WhatsApp application on your mobile device and tap on the "Settings" option. This can usually be found in the bottom right corner of the screen, represented by three dots or lines.

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions
7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions An illustration of WhatsApp 191554b5-a83b-43a3-90e1-19d1a7717dc7

READ: A step-by-step guide on how to quietly leave a WhatsApp group

In the Settings menu, locate and tap on the "Account" option. This section contains various settings related to your WhatsApp account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within the Account settings, find and select the "Privacy" option. Privacy settings allow you to control who can see your profile information, statuses, and more.

Settings Scroll down in the Privacy settings until you find the "Groups" option. Tap on it to access the group-related privacy settings.

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions
7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions 385a5168-c005-4b49-9171-5ba29f8a90e7
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 10 irritating Kenyans on WhatsApp

WhatsApp provides three group privacy options to choose from:

  • Everyone - This allows anyone to add you to a group without any restrictions.
  • My Contacts - Only your contacts can add you to groups.
  • My Contacts Except... This option allows you to specify particular contacts who won't be able to add you to groups.
ADVERTISEMENT

To block your number from being added to WhatsApp groups, select either the "My Contacts" or "My Contacts Except..." option, depending on your preference.

Choosing "My Contacts" ensures that only people in your contacts list can add you to groups. If you select "My Contacts Except...", you can then manually select specific contacts whom you want to exclude from adding you to groups.

After selecting the desired option, save the changes by tapping on the "Done" or "Save" button. WhatsApp will now enforce the chosen privacy setting for groups and prevent unauthorized additions.

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions
7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions pulse senegal
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: WhatsApp rolls out a new feature

By following these steps, you can effectively block your number from being added to WhatsApp groups, enhancing your privacy and control over group invitations.

Remember that these settings only affect group additions and won't prevent you from receiving direct messages or calls from individuals who have your contact information.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

7 simple steps to block your number from WhatsApp group additions

7 unusual cultures around the world

7 unusual cultures around the world

Fred Machoka among 55 journalists feted at the AJEA awards 2023 [Full List]

Fred Machoka among 55 journalists feted at the AJEA awards 2023 [Full List]

10 benefits of physical touch to a woman

10 benefits of physical touch to a woman

For women: How to get wider hips

For women: How to get wider hips

9 unwritten rules of being a news anchor in Kenya

9 unwritten rules of being a news anchor in Kenya

For Men: 5 shaving mistakes that leave you with razor bumps

For Men: 5 shaving mistakes that leave you with razor bumps

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

5 ways to cut onions without shedding tears

5 ways to cut onions without shedding tears

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 clear signs your woman is faithful & loyal

Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Norway

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

A collage of Jeff Koinange, Fridah Mwaka, Ken Mijungu and Yvonne Okwara

9 unwritten rules of being a news anchor in Kenya

The bizarre tradition of lip plating in Africa

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa