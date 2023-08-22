The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why Omosh hasn't moved into house he received as a gift, 2 years after completion

Lynet Okumu

A 3-bedroom, master ensuite donated by a Good Samaritan after Omosh pleaded for help from Kenyans remains unoccupied to date.

Ex- Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'
Ex- Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'

'Tahidi High' actor Joseph Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh Kizangila, has shed light on why he hasn't yet moved into the new house that was constructed for him by a generous well-wisher in 2021.

This move followed Omosh's plea for financial assistance from Kenyans. The house, a three-bedroom master ensuite with an American open kitchen, was built by Sung Timber's CEO and founder, Kathy Andrew, and her friends.

However, Omosh revealed during an interview with Nicholas Kioko on August 21, that the house still remains unoccupied due to certain practicalities, particularly related to his children's education.

Omosh's 3-bedroom house constructed in 2021
Omosh’s 3-bedroom house constructed in 2021 Omosh’s House is Complete- Jalang’o as he shares Exclusive photos of the beautiful house Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that while he intends to move in eventually, the current proximity of the nearest school makes it challenging, as it could mean a long commute for his children.

Once they have grown a bit older, he plans to relocate, emphasising that the house holds a special place in his heart as their true home.

"The house is still there. Kuna logistics mi huangalianga kama Watoto kuchange shule. Hao iko lakini sasa the nearest chuo ni ka distance. Ntakua naumiza huyo mtoi kama ni kuenda asubuhi na kurudi jioni. Wakishagrow tutaenda tu. Hao ni yetu. Huko ni home," Omosh said.

Ex-Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'
Ex-Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh' Pulse Live Kenya

A significant factor in Omosh's life transformation has been his journey to overcome alcoholism and smoking. After turning to faith, he has successfully made the transition.

Omosh acknowledged that life presents its challenges, but his faith has fortified him. Reflecting on his past, he admitted to trying to manage on his own, even admitting to going back to 'factory settings' to turn over a new leaf.

"At the moment niko fiti. Life inakuanga na machallenges zake, but God amenisikia. Nilikam kurealise there are some many things nilijaribu kufanya on my own, nilikua nakaa train but nilifight kutoka," he said.

The decision to quit alcohol was driven by painful experiences. Memories of violent behavior, loss of appetite, and financial strain weighed heavily on Omosh.

Former Tahidi High actor, Omosh
Former Tahidi High actor, Omosh Former Tahidi High actor, Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

This realisation was heightened when he witnessed the tragic loss of two friends in 2022, leading him to reflect on his own path.

Family remains a cornerstone of Omosh's life. Despite his personal struggles, he remains committed to his family.

Omosh confirmed that he hasn't divorced any of his wives like most people thought. His family is very intact.

"Mi sijawahi divorce. Niko na familia yangu, watu wangu, watoto wangu na tuko intact!" he said.

Omosh Kizangila
Omosh Kizangila Omosh Kizangila Pulse Live Kenya

During his recent hiatus from the public eye, he invested his time in reconnecting with loved ones, visiting schools, and spending time with friends and neighbors.

While Omosh envisions a resilient comeback in the entertainment world, he currently relies on an ambassadorial role acquired with the aid of a friend for his financial stability.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

