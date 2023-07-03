TikToker Brian Chira explains why he took HIV medication live on camera

TikToker Brian Chira, during a conversation with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko on July 1, explained why he once went live online while taking his HIV medication.
Chira, who gained viral attention for his action, stated that his intention was to educate people about the importance of adhering to medication and to showcase that individuals living with the virus can still engage in various activities.
According to Chira, he expressed his pride in going live on camera and mentioned that he aims to raise awareness and educate people about leading healthy lives.
"Use a condom, wrap it up if you have to, and eat healthy if you find yourself positive. Also, take your medication and a lot of water," Chira said.
He continued by mentioning that, at the moment, he has not prioritized sensitizing people about HIV as he is still focused on building his own brand.
Chira shared that when he openly admitted his HIV-positive status, many of his friends distanced themselves from him.
Now that he has been making headlines, some of them have been complaining about being cut off from his life.
He expressed gratitude towards his fans for their consistent support throughout everything he has experienced.
Brian Chira admits to struggling mentally
When Kioko asked Chira about his well-being, Chira admitted that he was working towards achieving mental well-being.
Chira shared that he is someone who tends to be more of a loner, and he has been facing challenges trying to fit into society.
He mentioned that growing up as an orphan has had an impact on him, as he was raised with certain restrictions. Despite his current popularity, he revealed that these experiences have affected him.
Chira further expressed that he is currently making an effort to be okay and make new friends, attempting to catch up with society.
He mentioned that his emotional state fluctuates, as he can be a happy soul at times, but also experiences moments of sadness where he breaks down and cries.
He acknowledged that it can be overwhelming for him to navigate through these emotions.
