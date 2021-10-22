1 dead: How Komothai Girls defended themselves after boys invaded their dorm

According to the police report, a 17-year-old boy is the unfortunate casualty of a dormitory invasion at Komothai Girls Secondary School.

The unidentified minor and his friends had accessed the girl's sleeping quarters at the wee hours of Thursday morning on a yet to be determined mission.

The girls, sensing that they may have been in danger came together and attacked the intruders.

"The school’s guards, teachers and students all rushed towards the dormitory to find out what was happening. On sensing danger, five of the boys managed to trace their way back to their school while the deceased was cornered by the angry students and staff.

"Sadly, they descended on him causing him life threatening injuries. The boy later succumbed to his injuries at Kigumo level IV hospital. Crime scene detectives later visited the scene and recovered planks of wood suspected to have been used to assault the suspect," the police report read.

The DCI went on to caution members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands, as also recently witnessed in Bungoma with the case of Masten Wanjala.

Cases of Dorm Invasions are Fairly Common

Cases of dorm invasions are fairly common in Kenya, especially among boys and girls boarding secondary schools which are in close proximity to each other.

It is almost like a rite of passage especially among final year students in the boys schools.

Just April this year, a similar incident in Nakuru County led to the arrest of 70 students from the Anestar Boys School in Lanet.

The boys, who were all students at the Anestar Bahati Boys School are said to have sneaked out of their school and managed to enter the girls' school.

Police officers who responded at the scene reportedly had a difficult time in rounding up the boys, forcing them to fire shots in the air.

"Officers from Githioro Police Station responded swiftly and rushed to the school after the girls raised alarm. But not even the arrival of our men would scare away the defiant boys who kept hovering around the dormitory.

"Officers managed to arrest 10 of them, as others escaped in the dead of the night. The arrested were placed in custody at Dundori Patrol Base, pending further action," a statement from the DCI read in part.

Anestar-Boys-High-School-Lanet Pulse Live Kenya

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi at the time said that a decision had been made to prosecute the students.

The decision was later reversed after consultations with the County Director of Education, the County Commissioner, and other stakeholders.

According to the PS, the 70 boys ‘appeared remorseful’ and were allowed to complete their KCSE examinations in the school.