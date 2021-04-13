70 students from Anestar Bahati Boys High School that snuck into a girls’ school dormitory have been allowed to sit for their exams.

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi said that the decision was made after consultations with the County Director of Education, the County Commissioner, and other stakeholders.

According to the PS, the 70 boys ‘appeared remorseful’ and will be allowed to sit for the remaining examination in the school.

“They will face the law, there is no exemption for that, but they will have their certificates so that they can be corrected to become better people,” said Nabukwesi.

They had earlier on been expelled but were allowed back into school.

According to the PS, the 70 boys will still face charges once they complete their exams.

They will also be barred from receiving Certificates of Good Conduct until they are deemed reformed.

10 of the students were arrested at Anestar Precious Girls School, Nakuru County while the 60 were arrested as they attempted to sneak back into their school.