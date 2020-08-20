Kenya has recorded 426 positive Covid-19 cases from 5168 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases to 31441.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi announced that 10 people had succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

"10 fatalities have been recorded. Three of these are community deaths and the total number of fatalities now stands at 516," CAS Mwangangi said.

According to the CAS, 257 patients recovered from the coronavirus and discharged.

"426 test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing total number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,441," she continued.

All the new cases are Kenyans except 9 who are foreign nationals.

The youngest is a three year old while the oldest is 88.

CAS Mwangangi further revealed that the country was currently at a positivity rate of 7.9%, which was a steep rise from the 2% recorded at the start of the pandemic.