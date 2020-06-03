Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has announced 123 new cases of Covid-19 infections in country, bringing the total number of infections to 2216.

This was after 2112 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of samples tested so far to 85, 058.

"Today we report the testing of 2112 samples of which 123 turned positive over the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases now at 2216,” said Dr. Aman.

The new cases are from Nairobi which recorded the highest number of new infections at 44, Mombasa 34, Busia 20, Uasin Gishu 12, Kiambu 3, Kajiado 3, Nyeri 3, Kilifi 2, Garissa 1 and Laikipia 1.

In Nairobi, Kibra 10, Westlands 9, Dagoretti and Embakasi West 4 cases each, Embakasi South, Lang’ata, Makadara, Mathare and Kasarani 3 cases each, and Ruaraka and Kamukunji one case each.

CAS Aman noted that all the 20 cases reported in Busia County are from Truck drivers at the Malaba boarder pointer. The cases in Uasin Gishu and Kajiado are also from truck drivers.

3 new deaths were recorded bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 74