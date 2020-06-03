Kenya has recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day.

Speaking on Wednesday Health CAS Rashid Aman announced that 54 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

This brings the number of patients that have been discharged to total number of 553.

"I am delighted to inform you that today, we have discharged 54 patients who have recovered from coronavirus disease," Dr Aman stated.

"This is the highest number since first case was announce in 1st of April," he added.

Flouting social distancing rules

CAS Aman also noted that Kenyans, especially the youth, were flouting Covid-19 guidelines by congregating in entertainment joints.

"The curfew, restricted movement and the ban on social gathering have not been relaxed yet we are beginning to see that people are flouting this rules," the Health CAS stated.

He also called on Kenyans to observe the rules on how to properly wear face masks, saying that it is important to protect oneself and those around them at all times.

"We have observed that Kenyans are wearing masks incorrectly. A mask should not be worn as a chin guard; It is NOT a chin guard, it must be worn properly and cover both nose and mouth," he stated.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,216 after 123 people tested positive of coronavirus.