The number of patients who had Covid-19 that have been discharged from hospitals has increases to 873.

This was announced on Tuesday by Health CAS Rashid Aman, who reported 24 new recoveries in Kenya.

"24 recoveries have been recorded today making the total 873," the Health CAS stated.

Health CAS Rashid Aman

Sadly, 3 fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours which increases the number of deaths to 88 people.

Stigma of recoveries

CAS Aman also called on Kenyans to avoid stigmatizing those who have contracted the virus and recovered.

He called on Kenyans to accept and reintegrate with recoveries adding that the virus is the enemy and not patients who have suffered from Covid-19.

Coronavirus mass testing

"This pandemic has reminded us how vulnerable we all are. It is the virus which is the enemy, not those affected and infected. We must walk together in this fight," the CAS said.

"Stigma towards those who have tested positive should not be tolerated... stigmatizing anyone during a pandemic is a threat to everyone," he added.