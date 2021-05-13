More cases of Indian Covid-19 detected in Kenya

Director General Dr Patrick Amoth, however, confirmed that the variant was yet to establish community transmission though genomic sequencing efforts are ongoing.

Dr Amoth stated that there are 15 more cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus bringing the total number of reported cases to 20.

"18 samples were positive, of these 15 were of the India variant. Genomic sequencing is an expensive venture not done in hospitals but in two centres. In Kisumu we are testing 70 contacts that were traced to have come into contact with the five cases, not to be released until genomic sequencing is done and determined," Dr Amoth stated.

CAS Dr Rashid Aman added that hospitals are yet to detect the strain among patients.