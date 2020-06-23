Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has announced 155 new positive cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number to 4, 952.

"With regard to our Covid-19 statistics as of today, we have 155 people who tested positive from 4171 samples tested in the last 24 hours," said Dr. Mwangangi.

Kenya has so far tested 146, 537 people for the deadly coronavirus disease.

The new cases are distributed across 10 counties which include; Nairobi with 104 cases, Busia 19, Migori 10, Mombasa 9, Uasin Gishu 4, Kiambu 3, Machakos and Nakuru 2 cases each, Kisumu and Kajiado a case each.

In Nairobi the distribution is as follows; Kibra 20 cases, Dagoretti North 17, Starehe 13, Westlands 10, Mathare 9, Lang’ata 8, Kasarani 6, Embakasi South, Roysambu and Ruaraka 4 cases each, Kamukunji 3, Makadara and Embakasi East 2 cases each, Dagoretti South and Embakasi West one case each.

Dr. Mwangangi announced that 102 patients have bee discharged from various hospitals in the country bringing the total recoveries to 1,782.

"Again we are delighted that we have discharged 102 patients bringing our total tally of recoveries to 1,782 and we continue to thank our healthcare workers for this good job and for this achievement," she added.

The total number fatalities has hit 128, after 3 people succumbed to covid-19.