Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 16 more positive cases of Coronavirus in the country bringing the new total to 262.

The CS mentioned the new cases during a virtual meeting with a Senate ad hoc committee on the status of Coronavirus in the country.

In a subsequent press briefing at Afya House, CS Mutahi confirmed that 15 of the new confirmed cases are Kenyan citizens while one is a foreigner.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

"In the last 24 hours, we have doubled our capacity and have tested 1,115 samples. Out of these 16 have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease, we are now at 262 confirmed cases in our country.

"15 of these individuals who have tested positive are Kenyans and one is a foreigner, 12 male and four female. None of those has a history of travel and none of those cases were in our quarantine centres. Nine are from Nairobi, five are from Mombasa and as stated, one from Homa Bay. They are aged between 23 and 84 years old, " the CS reported.

CS Kagwe noted that the 84-year-old Covid-19 patient is a herbalist who believes in treating people through natural means.

7 recover from Coronavirus

The CS reported that seven people had been discharged after recovering from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 60.

"And I'd like to thank all the people who have been taking care of these patients. The doctors, the nurses and all other personnel because it is through your efforts that the 60 have recovered and can return to their families," he added.

The CS also reported two more casualties to the disease bringing the total number of deaths recorded in Kenya to 12.