There are 167 new cases of coronavirus in Kenya, health CS Mutahi Kagwe has reported. The total cases now stand at 2, 767.

Of the 167 new infections, 162 are Kenyans while five are foreigners. So far, a total of 97, 340 people have been tested.

Nairobi county leads with 57 cases, Mombasa 47, Busia 28, Kiambu 14, Uasin Gishu 11, Kisumu 4, Machakos, 3, Migori, Homabay, Kwale, Siaya, and Turkana counties have one case each.

While addressing Kenyans on Sunday, Mutahi Kagwe also noted that preparations to have positive patients undergo treatment from home are underway and will be rolled out in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO )guidelines.

He urged Kenyans to continue being vigilant in the fight against coronavirus and warned the facilities that are still selling alcohol reminding them that the ban has not been lifted.