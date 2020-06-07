Hours after president Uhuru Kenyatta exposed counties’ unpreparedness for covid-19, the county government of Siaya has taken action.

Siaya county which was put on the spotlight for only having 10 isolation beds has now converted one health centre in Ugenya into an isolation facility with a 50 beds capacity. This is now the second isolation facility in Siaya which is meant to increase the isolation bed capacity in case there is a rise in covid-19 cases.

Siaya leadership criticized

Siaya county leaders have been criticized heavily by Kenyans on social media following the revelation by the president who revealed that nine out of the 10 available beds were already full.

According to a publication by Kenya News Agency, however, preparations to convert Urenga health centre into an isolation facility had already begun even before the president put the county on the spotlight on Saturday.

Fumigation in Bondo

While overseeing the fumigation process in Bondo Sub-county on Saturday, Siaya Deputy governor James Okumbe also noted that four of the patients who had been admitted in the isolation facility have recovered, leaving only four, while one passed on before being admitted in the Bondo isolation facility.

Busia county was also put on the spot for having only 34 isolations beds.