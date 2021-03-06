A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the murder of Nairobi businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina, police have confirmed.

The teenager was arrested together with a matatu tout in Kisii County after two phones stolen from the deceased were traced.

"Acting on forensic intelligence, the team drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Special Service Unit, DCI Dagoretti and their Kisii counterparts, proceeded to the said village within Suneka sub-county, where two mobile phones previously paired to the deceased's simcards were tracked down," a brief from the DCI read in part.

Ms Maina's body was found in a mortuary in Kajiado County days after she disappeared.

Four suspects were arrested for her disappearance and subsequent murder.

The four - Edwin Otieno Odiwuor, Samwel Okoth Adinda, Stevenson Oduor Ouma and Mercy Gitiri Mongo - are said to have lured Ms Wanjiku to her death.