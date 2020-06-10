Kenya has recorded the highest number of novel coronavirus recoveries in a day, after 175 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the country, in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of recoveries since the first case of covid-19 was reported on March 13th to 1,048.

"We are delighted to inform you that we have discharged the highest number of patients in a single 24 hour period," said Dr Aman.

Speaking during the Press briefing on the status of Covid-19, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman confirmed 105 new cases of the deadly virus, bringing the total number of infections to 3,094.

The new cases tested positive from a sample of 2,273 individuals tested for Covid-19 across the country.

“We have recorded 105 positive cases from a sample of 2273 tested over the last 24 hours which brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3094 from 102, 956 samples tested so far,” said the CAS.

96 of the new cases Kenyans while 9 are foreigners.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 43, Busia 18, Mombasa 11, Turkana 7, Migori 6, Kwale and Kiambu 5 cases each, Kilifi, Machakos and Taita Taveta 3 cases each, Kisumu 2, Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Kajiado and Garissa recorded one case each.

On Monday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman announced the recovery and discharge of 97 patients, a number that remained highest until today.