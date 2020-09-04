The Ministry of Health has announced 179 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of infections to 34, 884.

According Heath CAS Dr. Rashid Aman, the new cases are from 4, 178 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

From the new cases, 162 are Kenyans while 17 are foreign nationals. 126 are males and 53 are female.

The new cases are distributed across counties as follows; Nairobi 66, Garissa 21, Turkana and Nakuru 12 cases each, Busia 11, Taita Taveta 10, Kiambu 9, Kitui 6, Kisumu 5, Kajiado, Kericho, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia and Machakos 3 cases each, Kisii, Mombasa, Laikipia, and Nyeri 2 cases each, Kilifi, Baringo, Murang'a and Uasin Gishu one case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed in Sub Counties as follows; Westlands 8, Kibra and Lang'ata 7 cases each, Embakasi East, Embakasi South and Kasarani 5 cases each, Dagoretti South, Dagoretti North, Kamukunji and Starehe 4 cases each, Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Roysambu 3 cases each, Ruaraka 2, and Embakasi Central and Makadara a case each.

415 have recovered and were discharged, 161 from home-based care and 254 discharged from from various hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 21, 059.

4 patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease bringing total deaths to 589.