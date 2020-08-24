Kenya has reported 193 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of a sample size of 3,381 tests.

The total number of cases in the country now stand 32,557 with the cumulative tests being recorded at 425,364.

Out of the 193 new cases 3 are foreigners and the rest are Kenyans nationals with 137 being males and 56 females.

The youngest is a 2 month old infant and the oldest is 87-years-old.

Health CAS Rashid Aman reported that 225 patients had recovered with 188 being from the homebased care and 37 patients being discharged from various hospitals.

This brings the total number of recoveries in Kenyan to 18,895. An additional 6 patients also succumbed to the disease, increasing the number of fatalities to 554.