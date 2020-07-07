Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced protocols to be followed by those coming into the country in August once the Kenyan airspace is opened to international travel.

Speaking on Tuesday CS Kagwe stated that everyone jetting into the country will have to undergo mandatory testing from their country of origin and they must be Covid-19 negative.

Additionally, every person will be required to quarantine for 14 days as per the Ministry of Health guidelines.

"The protocols that we have is that before you board a flight you are supposed to have been tested and be negative," the Health CS declared.

"Once you arrive in the country you will be quarantined for a period of 14 days. That is the current protocol," said CS Kagwe.