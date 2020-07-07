Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reported 183 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya.

This new number comes after the testing of 2,061 samples in the last 24 hours.

According to the CS, 177 are Kenyans and 6 are foreigners. 119 male and 64 female with the youngest being a 4-year-old and the oldest person aged 79.

3 persons have passed on bringing the total number of those who have succumbed to the disease to 167.

The Health CS said that 90 more patients have been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,504.