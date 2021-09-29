2022 is sealed - Dr Roselyn Akombe's message on Chiloba's appointment

Seemingly skeptical, Dr Akombe linked the appointment to the 2022 General Election just moments after it was announced to the public.

"And with the appointment of the new CA Director General, 2022 is sealed," she posted.

Earlier in the year the diplomat had suggested that certain appointments were being made in a bid to influence the upcoming general election.

In an additional tweet on Chiloba's new appointment, Dr Akombe reminded her followers that CA is in charge of the electronic transmission of election results.

RIP Electoral Justice - Dr Akombe

"It has taken three years, but it is out in the open. The next crew to lead the 2022 injustice is ready for their rewards. Rest in Peace Electoral Justice," she posted at the beginning of the year.