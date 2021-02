A 24-year-old man has died in Webuye, Bungoma County following a gruesome police recruitment drill.

Nelson Wafula collapsed after a physical test in Webuye Stadium on Monday and was rushed to hospital shortly after.

He had ran three laps around the stadium before he was rushed to the Webuye County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Medics suggest that the would-be recruit may have succumbed to an undiscovered heart problem.