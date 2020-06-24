Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 254 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing a sample of 4859. The number of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 5206.

At the same time 41 patients have been declared Coronavirus free, bringing the number of those who have recovered from the deadly virus to 1823.

The total number of those who have succumbed to Covid-19 has hit 130 after 2 more people were confirmed dead.

All the positive cases are Kenyans, with 186 being males and 68 females. The youngest is four years old and the oldest 92 years.

The new cases are spread as follows;