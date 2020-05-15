The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya have risen to 781 after tested positive.

This is after 23 tested positive for Covid-19.

In his Friday presser, CAS Rashid Aman announced that over the last 24 hours 2100 samples were tested.

Three patients have also succumbed to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

Nairobi has 11 cases while Mombasa confirmed 5, Kajiado 3, Kiambu 2 and Wajir 2.

In Nairobi the cases confirmed are as follows: Embakasi 6, Kamukunji 2, Langa'ata 2 and Starehe 1.

As Kenya fights Covid-19, the government identified areas of interest to combat the spread of the virus.

CAS Mercy Mwangangi told reporters during the Thursday briefing that borders are the key areas of interest particularly Namanga.