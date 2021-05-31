RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Six other suspects were last week arrested after an attack on a motorist and his 3-year-old son at the bypass.

3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass
3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass 3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have yesterday arrested three suspects as they prepared to stage attacks against motorists along the southern bypass.

Recommended articles

Brian Mwangi and Nickson Muchiri, aged 25, were armed with machetes as police caught up and arrested them.

The Langata based Police Officers arrested a third suspect aged 15, as he fled to the nearby Ngong forest, in a bid to evade arrest.

Two motorbikes used by the criminals as their getaway means were also impounded.

3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass
3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass 3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya
3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass
3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass 3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

Last week, six other suspects were pushed out of the forest in a similar operation, after they attacked a motorist and his 3-year-old son at the bypass.

There has been a spate of attacks that have been staged against motorists, along the busy highway.

The suspects will be arraigned in court today to answer to charges of preparing to commit a felony, contrary to section 308 (1) of the penal code.

Motorists have been attacked on the Ngong Road- Mombasa Road stretch, especially at night. Some of the attackers blocked the highway with large rocks.

3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass
3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass 3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya
3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass
3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass 3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke