Brian Mwangi and Nickson Muchiri, aged 25, were armed with machetes as police caught up and arrested them.

The Langata based Police Officers arrested a third suspect aged 15, as he fled to the nearby Ngong forest, in a bid to evade arrest.

Two motorbikes used by the criminals as their getaway means were also impounded.

3 suspects arrested over motorist attacks along Southern Bypass Pulse Live Kenya

Last week, six other suspects were pushed out of the forest in a similar operation, after they attacked a motorist and his 3-year-old son at the bypass.

There has been a spate of attacks that have been staged against motorists, along the busy highway.

The suspects will be arraigned in court today to answer to charges of preparing to commit a felony, contrary to section 308 (1) of the penal code.

Motorists have been attacked on the Ngong Road- Mombasa Road stretch, especially at night. Some of the attackers blocked the highway with large rocks.

