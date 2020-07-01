The Ministry of Health has announced 307 new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections across the country to 6,673

Speaking during the presser on the status of covid-19 in country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman said that the new cases are from 3,591 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested since the first case was reported in the country now stands at 173, 355.

Of the 307 new cases announced today, 289 patients are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners.

Nairobi reported the most new covid-19 cases with 154, Mombasa recorded 38 cases, Machakos 33, Kiambu and Narok 20 cases each, Kajiado 14, Busia 10, Kericho 4, Makueni and Nakuru 5 cases each, Kilifi, Kisumu, Kitui and Uasin Gishu each recorded one case.

307 test positive for Covid-19, total hits 6,673

The distribution of cases in Nairobi is as follows; Dagoretti North 34, Kibra 22, Embakasi Central and Lang'ata 18 cases each, Starehe 17, Westlands 14, Embakasi South 10, Embakasi West 7, Kamukunji 5, Dagoretti, Makadara and Mathare 2 cases each, Embakasi Central, Roysambu and Ruaraka reported a case each.

"We are also delighted to inform you that today we have discharged 50 patients from various hospitals where they were receiving medical care bringing to 2, 089 the total number of recoveries," added Dr. Aman.

One patient succumbed to the disease, bringing the total fatalities caused by Covid-19 to 149.