The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Monday handed over 38 cars to the National Police Service (NPS).

Speaking while receiving the vehicles at the Police Pavilion in South C, Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai stated that the cars would be handed over to the Traffic Police Department.

IG Mutyambai added that the vehicles will be assigned to static traffic police along major highways.

The police boss explained that the vehicles will be serialized for tracking and ease of reporting in case of misdemeanor on the officers' part.

"The vehicles are marked. Serial number 1-38 and the routes. The vehicles will also be provided with the registration numbers and the names of the officers," he stated.

IG Mutyambai added that the fleet is the first phase of transforming the traffic unit from stationary to mobile patrol.

NTSA boss absent at handover event

NTSA Director-General George Njau was conspicuously absent at the hand-over ceremony.

Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua who was also present at the event reminded traffic officers on the rules governing their dress code.

"Traffic officers on duty should have a uniform while on duty they should have tags with their name and they should not be covered by jackets," he stated.