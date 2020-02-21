Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Friday arrested a National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) official involved in a fake number plates syndicate.

Mr Antony Rugut Korir was apprehended at the NTSA offices after two other suspects outed him.

According to a brief by DCI, Korir installed gadgets that assisted Michael Oduor and Sylvester Onyango to access the back-end of the NTSA website from their offices in Ngara.

"Korir had connected a Local Area Network turtle gadget; a covert system administration and pentesting tool providing stealth remote access," DCI stated.

Plate-making equipment recovered

DCI detectives recovered cash and various pieces of equipment that the racket has been using to create fake number plates.

"Upon gaining entry, the team found two suspected hackers actively on NTSA database and TIMS system.

"The officers managed to arrest the two suspects namely Michael Onyango Oduor aged 54, Sylvester Onyango - 30 years and recovered the following: Sh1,188,000, USD 100, three motor vehicles and fiber laser cutting machine that they were using to cut number plates.

"Also recovered was a compressor machine that was being used for painting number plates, one complete number plate, five desktop computers, laptops, logbooks, modems, hard drives and flash drives," DCi reported.