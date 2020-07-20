Kenya has recorded 4 deaths caused by Covid-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to 238.

"19 patients have died, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in a single days since the pandemic start. This raises the death toll to 238," said CAS Aman.

418 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kenya after testing of..... 2,474 samples.

Health CAS Rashid Aman announced that the country now has 13,771 cases.

A total of 494 patients have recovered bringing recoveries to 5,616, according to CAS Aman 465 from home-based care.

According to CAS Aman, Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to record the highest attack rates of COVID-19, at 176.1 and 151.9 per 100,000 population, respectively.

Yesterday Nairobi had 7,744 cases, followed by Mombasa with 1,835, while Kiambu is third with 769 cases.

Kajiado and Busia have recorded 694 and 635 cases respectively.

Machakos county has 372 cases, and Migori being seventh with 215 cases.