Rains pounding various parts of the country continue to claim human and animal lives as floods submerge houses and destroy crops.

At least 400 families have been displaced in Naivaisha, Nakuru Country after Marmanet Dam burst its banks, flooding several villages.

This comes at a time the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that several parts of the country are likely to experience enhanced rainfall, a thing that could worsen the flooding situation in some parts of the country.

File Image. 400 families displaced in Naivasha after Marmanet Dam burst its banks

Police officers swept by floods

On Friday, bodies of five police officer who were swept by floods in Chemoe, Baringo North were recovered, with the search of two more bodies still ongoing.

Reports indicate that 5 police officers survived the ordeal and they were taken to Kabarnet Hospital for treatment.

The tragic incident took place in Chemoe, Baringo North constituency which is one of the regions affected by mudslides and flash floods.

It is believed that the officers were on patrol when the lorry they were in was carried by waters from River Kagir.

5 police officer dead, 2 others missing after lorry they were travelling in was swept away by floods in Chemoe, Baringo County

5,000 families Displaced

On Wednesday, over 5,000 families in Nakuru County were also displaced by flash floods. Chief Officer in charge of disaster management in Nakuru, Ann Njenga, expressed fears that the number of those affected by floods could rise in the coming days.