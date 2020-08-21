48 staff and inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday at the Kericho GK Prison.

The Kericho County Department of Health had carried out mass testing and collected 75 samples where 48 turned positive for coronavirus.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony said, in a statement that all 48 cases were in a stable condition while contact tracing is underway.

Governor Chepkwony urged all the residents with relatives and friends in the correctional facility to stay calm and reminded the public to follow the stipulated health guidelines.

With a messed-up contact tracing in the country, the number of suspected Covid-19 cases in quarantine facilities has reduced significantly.

Seventeen counties which have quarantine facilities do not have a single person in those centres, according to the Council of Governors (CoG).

CoG asked the Ministry of Health to expedite the turnaround time for testing results to enable proper and timely management of the virus.

Mr Oparanya revealed that 43 counties had reported on the status of active quarantine facilities with 859 patients currently isolated.