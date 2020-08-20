The Council of Governors has expressed concern over delayed COVID-19 test results for counties.

Speaking on Thursday CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya noted that this posed a risk in spreading of the virus in communities.

He noted that is the situation is not addressed in a timely manner will render futile Kenya’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

“Council of Governors staff who undertook a mandatory COVID-19 test on August 14, 2020, received their results one week down the line as opposed to the expected 24 hours," Mr Oparanya said.

"This begs the question of how much longer it takes for the ordinary mwananchi to receive their results?” he posed," he added.

CoG pleas

CoG asked the Ministry of Health to expedite the turnaround time for testing results to enable proper and timely management of the virus.

Mr Oparanya revealed that 43 counties had reported on the status of active quarantine facilities with 859 patients currently isolated.

“Cumulatively in 43 counties, 10,490 tests have been carried out, of which 740 healthcare workers tested positive," the CoG chairman said.

"To support the infected workers, County Governments have put aside quarantine facilities specifically for the frontline health care workers to facilitate their recovery,” he added.