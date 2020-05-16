Kenya has confirmed 49 new Covid-19 cases with the total rising to 830.

This was announced on Saturday by President Uhuru Kenyatta who also asked Kenyans to be more vigilant as the world faces this pandemic.

"Since the first recorded Covid-19 case, our country Kenya confirmed 830 infections that led to 50 deaths; close to 30% of these recorded deaths occurred at home," he stated.

The President also announced that 17 patients had been discharged from the health facilities, increasing the number of coronavirus recoveries to 50.

Before announcing the closure of the Kenya- Somalia and Kenya- Tanzania border, Uhuru also noted that 43 of the cases reported within the last week were confirmed in border points.

In the last week Wajir reported 14 cases, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 and Loitoktok 1 case.