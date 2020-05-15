5 healthcare workers from a clinic in Nairobi’s Toi Market are among 24 people quarantined from a contact tracing following the death of 55 year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Citizen, the five are said to have attended to the patient Ernest Kosgei at Vostrum clinic without sufficient protective measures. The patient according to them did not say he was having any symptoms of a respiratory disease.

Kosgei was treated for diabetes before he reportedly traveled from Nairobi to his rural village of Kagawet, in Bomet using a police vehicle secured by a relative, who is a police officer.

Upon arrival, he was rushed to Longisa Referral Hospital where he succumbed the day after, with tests later showing that he died of Covid-19.

Buried at night

The body of first 55-year-old Kosgei who is the first reported case of Coronavirus in Bomet was interred at Kagawet village, Chepalungu constituency in a ceremony that only lasted a few minutes on Wednesday night at 7pm.

16 relatives of the late Kosgei are being held in quarantine at Kaplong Girls High School in Sotik Sub-county.

