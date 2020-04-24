Ugandan coronavirus cases have risen to 74 after 11 more tested positive.

According to the Gen Jeje Odongo, Internal Affairs minister said that the new cases in the East African country have been imported.

This comes after 5 out of the 11 cases were identified as Kenyan truck drivers who entered through the borders at Malaba and Busia.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) test in a Nigerian lab [NCDC]

Concern over truck drivers

“There is growing concern about the long-distance truck drivers entering the country. The concern is because quite a number of these truck drivers have tested positive,” he said.

Uganda’s Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng who confirmed that the drivers were Kenya said three of them arrived via Malaba while two entered the country through Busia.

“We tested a total of 1,331 samples today at Uganda Virus Research Institute. Of these, 1,020 samples are from truck drivers while all 311 samples from the community and individuals in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19,” she stated.