Kenya has 51 new more coronavirus cases.

The total number now stands at 963.

Health Cabinet Secretary released data showing that 1933 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

22 patients have been discharged raising number of recoveries to 358, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

According to the data released by CS Kagwe, most positive cases are between the ages of 20-39 years old.

The CS noted that this age group might not necessarily show symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

"The main age-group where infections are between ages 20-39. We call them ‘mosquitoes’ because a lot of them carry the virus but do not succumb to it," the Health CS said.

" Out of the 963 Covid-19 cases, 62% are male while 38% are female," he added.

CS Kagwe said that 182 out of the 214 Covid-19 cases detected at Kenya-Tanzania border points are foreigners.